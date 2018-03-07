Allegiant to add 3 new routes to Myrtle Beach Airport in June

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Allegiant airlines announced Wednesday seasonal service to three new cities from Myrtle Beach starting in June: Flint, Michigan; Louisville, Kentucky; and Nashville, Tennessee.

“We’re very excited to grow again in beautiful Myrtle Beach,” said Lukas Johnson, Allegiant senior vice president of commercial. “There is great demand for travel to the Grand Strand, and we’re sure that folks in these three cities will take advantage of our convenient, ultra-low cost, nonstop service to enjoy this sunny destination.”

The service to Bishop International Airport in Flint begins on June 6, with one-way fires as low as $58, according to an Allegiant news release. Routes to Louisville begin June 6 with fares as low as $52. Service to Nashville begins June 8 with fares as low as $47.

The new routes will be operated twice a week, the release states.

These new routes expand the total number of Allegiant routes to MYR to 19. The company estimates the routes will bring nearly 20,000 more visitors to Myrtle Beach.

“We are thrilled that Allegiant continues to expand their air service to Myrtle Beach,” said Brad Dean, president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. “The addition of Nashville, Flint and Louisville will provide more people with fast, affordable nonstop service to Myrtle Beach where they’ll enjoy 60 miles of beaches, golf and endless entertainment. Growing air service will help us welcome more visitors to the Grand Strand, as we strive to reach our goal of 20 million annual visitors by 2020.”

The new routes were announced at a news conference at MYR at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

