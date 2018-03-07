Porn star who alleges affair with President Trump to perform at Grand Strand strip club

Myrtle Beach International Airport is hosting one of its existing air service partners for a significant announcement on Wednesday at 10 a.m., according to a news release.More >>
Nearly all private wells in Robeson County used for drinking water that were tested by the state health department contained safe levels of potentially cancer-causing GenX contaminants, according to a state health director.More >>
The porn star who has said she an affair with President Donald Trump is appearing at a Myrtle Beach strip club Wednesday, one day after she filed a lawsuit to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she said she signed days before the 2016 presidential election.More >>
Gas prices are "springing" in time for spring. As we prepare for spring and summer travels, gas prices typically trend higher every spring because of increased demand. Prices at the pump are up from last year's average across the nation and here in the Grand Strand as well. For drivers, your wallets might be hurting a little more this time of year and experts are saying it hasn't even reached the peak yet.More >>
A proposal to bring back the electric chair for death row executions in South Carolina, passed the state Senate on Tuesday.More >>
St. Tammany Parish officials held a news conference Wednesday updating the public on the arrests made in connection to a couple found submerged in a car at a Pearl River boat ramp.More >>
Three different women in the Midlands has written about scary situations while shopping - and all of the posts have garnered a ton of shares on social media.More >>
An adult film actress is suing President Donald Trump and wants a California judge to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election.More >>
The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured three people and killed the owner of a long-time restaurant in Hurtsboro Wednesday morning.More >>
Four people have been arrested in connection with the murders of Raegan Day and Dustin Hartline.More >>
A Myrtle Beach man accused of wanting to eat a child and engage in bestiality is out of jail on bond following his arrest last month in the Upstate.More >>
The U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana announced the largest drug prosecution in the history of his office during a press conference in Baton Rouge Tuesday morning.More >>
A service was held Tuesday for Dean Jarrell after he died on Friday. This is one of 167 flu deaths in South Carolina this season.More >>
A DeKalb County, Ga. Waffle House remains open despite having no water, due to a major water main breakMore >>
The constable says the “challenge” to arrest the most people was meant to be a joke, and there is no quota system in place in the precinct.More >>
