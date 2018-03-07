FIRST ALERT: Windy Wednesday, with a temperature tumble starting tonight

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Clearing skies continue today, with one last push of mild air before much colder temperatures settle in.

Today expect highs to reach close to 60° both across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Also add in gusty winds, at times upwards of 30 MPH through the afternoon and early evening.

Overnight we will will see the clear skies stay, allowing for temperatures to drop quickly into the mid 30s in the Pee Dee and upper 30s near the Grand Strand. The winds will not be as breezy, but likely enough to prevent any frost. Still prepare for the wind chill near 32° Thursday morning.

The cool air continues on Thursday afternoon as highs only barely reach above 50. Friday morning will be even chillier in the low 30s.

Friday afternoon remains in the low 50s, but a bounce back comes Saturday getting into the mid 60s. More clouds arrive through the weekend, but Saturday will likely stay completely dry.

Sunday will be very warm, close to 70, but comes with an increased risk of showers and storms. We are still fine tuning the forecast over the coming days and will have the latest updates on the WMBF First Alert Weather App.

