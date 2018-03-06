Two suspects wanted on bench warrants are on the loose - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Two suspects wanted on bench warrants are on the loose

By Eric Weisfeld, Anchor
Rayquan McCray (Source: HCSO) Rayquan McCray (Source: HCSO)
Leonard Moakley (Source: HCSO) Leonard Moakley (Source: HCSO)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - They have bench warrants and they were no shows. One is charged with arson, the other with domestic violence. See if you can help authorities in Horry County track them down.

First up is Rayquan McCray - he's wanted for failure to appear for second degree arson charges. Authorities say this stems from a July 7 incident last year when a mobile home was set on fire in Longs. McCray is 22 years old and has a last known address of Freemont Road in Longs.

Leonard Moakley is wanted for failure to appear for domestic violence in the first degree and for failing to appear on charges of unlawful use of 911. Authorities say Moakley admitted to putting a rope around his victim's neck. The 53-year-old man's last known address is Goose Creek Drive in Myrtle Beach.

