Two suspects wanted on bench warrants are on the loose

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - They have bench warrants and they were no shows. One is charged with arson, the other with domestic violence. See if you can help authorities in Horry County track them down.

First up is Rayquan McCray - he's wanted for failure to appear for second degree arson charges. Authorities say this stems from a July 7 incident last year when a mobile home was set on fire in Longs. McCray is 22 years old and has a last known address of Freemont Road in Longs.

Leonard Moakley is wanted for failure to appear for domestic violence in the first degree and for failing to appear on charges of unlawful use of 911. Authorities say Moakley admitted to putting a rope around his victim's neck. The 53-year-old man's last known address is Goose Creek Drive in Myrtle Beach.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.









