Myrtle Beach dog that comforts Vietnam vet owner a national ‘Hero Dog’ nominee

This Myrtle Beach dog is a nominee for the American Hero Dog Awards. (Source: American Hero Dog Awards website)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A local Vietnam veteran counts his dog, Lucy, as a lifesaver when it comes to helping him deal with his severe case of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Now, Lucy is a nominee for the American Humane Hero Dog Awards.

Lucy’s owner is Brion Smith. He said he got her from Canine Angels.

According to a post on the Hero Dog Awards’ website, Lucy will pick up items Smith might drop, such as car keys, and, most importantly, be there for him when he’s having flashbacks.

“Lucy will get as close to me as she can and lay her head on my chest to comfort me,” the post stated.

First-round voting runs through April 25. To cast a vote for Lucy, click here.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.