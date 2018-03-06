Fired Darlington County detention center employee charged with having a relationship with an inmate

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Darlington County detention center employee was arrested and fired for allegedly having a relationship with an inmate and providing money for the person’s release.

According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Alicia Nicole Hicks was charged with misconduct in office. She is expected to appear before a county magistrate Wednesday morning.

An arrest warrant alleges Hicks had a relationship with an inmate between Feb. 21 and Feb. 23 before giving the person money for their release.

Online records for the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center state Hicks was booked into jail at 10:25 p.m. Tuesday.

