New industrial park could bring hundreds of jobs to Bucksport

The Bucksport Marina could be the site for hundreds of new jobs within the next two years. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Hundreds of new jobs could be coming to Bucksport as Horry County leaders have started the process of bringing a new industrial park to the Bucksport Marina.

This possibility has been on the table for almost a decade, but it continually got shot down over the years. Now, Horry County Council Chairman Mark Lazarus says construction has already begun on the site, so it should be official this time.

Lazarus is hoping to bring a boat manufacturer to the industrial park.

“We think it’ll be a great economic development site for our county and for those folks that live in that area,” Lazarus said.

He added the county is already in the process of talking to some boat manufacturers that could end up on the site.

“We’ve got a couple that we’re already talking to that could be very good for us, a lot of jobs and high-paying jobs too,” Lazarus said.

According to Lazarus, the exact number of jobs is yet to be determined, but one manufacturer could start with 250 jobs.

District 7 Councilman Harold Phillips says this will be a great opportunity for the people he represents.

“I’m excited for the area,” Phillips said. “There’s going to be some growth.”

Lazarus says the county will host a boat manufacturers convention in the fall for potential interested parties to get a look at the site. He’s expecting the site to be complete in the next 18 to 24 months.

