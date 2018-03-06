Marion city leaders hold special meeting to discuss police department

MARION, SC (WMBF) - Marion City Council held a special meeting Tuesday night to discuss matters pertaining to the city’s police department.

The meeting comes a day after Marion Police Chief Dewayne Tennie was placed on paid administrative leave.

According to the agenda, the council was expected to discuss a legal update and a personnel matter in regards to the police department.

Council members immediately motioned to go into executive session at the start of the meeting, which lasted about an hour.

When the session ended, Mayor Ashley Brady said no action was taken.

City council didn’t elaborate on whether an action would be taken in the future, or if the investigation is still ongoing.

All council members declined to make any further comment.

On Monday, the city sent out a press release stating Tennie was placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

There was no further comment other than it being a personnel matter.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.