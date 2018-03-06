Voters give a resounding 'no' to 1 percent tourism development fee in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach voters decided they did not want a 1 percent tourism development fee implemented within the city.

During Tuesday’s referendum vote, 3,050 “no” votes were cast, compared to just 188 “yes” ballots, according to unofficial results.

There are roughly 15,000 registered voters in North Myrtle Beach, according to election officials, meaning Tuesday's turnout was around 22 percent.

If the tax had been approved, it would have applied to everything purchased within the city limits. The only exception would have been unprepared food purchases.

During voting hours Tuesday, voters talked with WMBF News and agreed with the fact the city is giving the people who live here the chance to determine for themselves if they want to pay the proposed one percent sales tax is definitely a good thing. “Absolutely, you better give residents the chance to vote especially for people around here who mostly aren’t from here they aren’t used to having people just levy taxes on them willie nillie," said Paul Miller who just recently moved to North Myrtle Beach.

There were signs posted over the weekend around town that read, ‘Vote yes TDF for public safety.' The problem is no one knows who actually posted the signs, and the message is deceiving. The city said it has nothing to do with the signs and that none of the revenue from the TDF, if passed, would have gone to public safety. Bonnie Baldwin has lived in North Myrtle Beach her whole life. She said, “I think it’s very misleading and the people I’ve spoken to are like what in the world what should we do. We just have to be informed, you the know the signs are tricky.”

Some residents told WMBF News the signs actually led them to want to come out even more today and want their vote to be counted.

Miller added, “My suspicion is it will go buy a better desk for an administrator and nothing more." Baldwin agreed, “Yeah a big raise in somebody’s pocket.”

In the first year the city said the tax could have generated around $8.5 million to the city and in that first year city council would determine a designated marketing organization, such as the local chamber of commerce to bring in more tourists to the area. That organization would receive all of the $8.5 million to market North Myrtle Beach. After the first year, the city would receive 20% of the tax for use in a property tax credit or for some infrastructure projects.

Frank Weinstein, one North Myrtle Beach Business Owner responded about the sins posted. He said, "I have no idea who did it, and it doesn’t surprise me that the only tactic they have that they think is going to be successful is something that’s devious.”

While the city said it also considers the signs to be very misleading and did not post them, it said the placement of the signs do not violate the sign ordinance so they can’t remove them. The North Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce also being questioned to have posted the signs, but George Durant, Vice President of Tourism Development told WMBF News Tuesday the Chamber has nothing to do with the signs.

The official results of the TDF vote will be certified at City Hall Thursday morning at 10 a.m.

