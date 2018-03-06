'I had no idea that it would ever end like this:' North Myrtle Beach man dies from flu complications

North Myrtle Beach voters decided they did not want a 1 percent tourism development fee implemented within the city.More >>
An area teen bullied at school found herself pushed to her breaking point.More >>
A service was held Tuesday for Dean Jarrell after he died on Friday. This is one of 167 flu deaths in South Carolina this season.More >>
The National Weather Service will conduct a statewide tornado drill throughout South Carolina on Wednesday morning.More >>
Two Myrtle Beach Police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a man who reportedly used a vehicle to strike a fellow officer in September of 2017 have been cleared of any criminal wrongdoing by the State Law Enforcement Division.More >>
The father, who offered “boot camp” services to other parents whose children are misbehaving, has removed the videos of his son jogging to school.More >>
No charges have been filed against the driver, who authorities say may have suffered a medical episode that led to the crash.More >>
Jess Hamm always wanted to be a mom, but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met a pair of twins in desperate need of a mother.More >>
A Myrtle Beach man accused of wanting to eat a child and engage in bestiality is out of jail on bond following his arrest last month in the Upstate.More >>
Richard Brown was charged with child abuse because he had multiple opportunities to get his daughter out of harm’s way, but didn’t, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.More >>
An Ashland County mom has now been officially charged after her 8-year-old son shot his 4-year-old sister multiple times Saturday.More >>
The grandmother of a girl involved in an area school brawl is talking about pulling her out of school completely unless she sees some serious changes.More >>
An Austin-area family is devastated after their 6-month-old dog was stolen, and then was returned with injuries.More >>
Four people have been arrested in connection with the murders of Raegan Day and Dustin Hartline.More >>
The 4-year-old daughter of a Tony-award winning actress from Hawaii was killed Monday along with another young child when a driver allegedly ran a red light and plowed into them in a Brooklyn crosswalk.More >>
