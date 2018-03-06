'I had no idea that it would ever end like this:' North Myrtle Beach man dies from flu complications

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A 52-year-old North Myrtle Beach man has died from complications from the flu.

A service was held Tuesday for Dean Jarrell after he died on Friday. This is one of 167 flu deaths in South Carolina this season, according to information from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

“I had no idea that it would ever end like this,” said Raquel Jarrell, Dean’s wife. “He loved his children, he loved his children. We used to say that he was a mom in a man’s body because he was very protective. He went to every Boy Scout outing; they did campouts. He combed my daughter’s hair. You know, a lot of guys don't do things like that and he did."

Dean’s family said he was diagnosed with the flu Saturday, Feb. 24. He died six days later.

“The Saturday before he passed, he was diagnosed with the flu. He went to the emergency room and they gave him medications and his chest X-ray was clear,” Raquel said.

Twelve hours later, Raquel said she found him passed out in the house. That's when she called an ambulance.

“When we arrived at Seacoast, we learned he developed a double pneumonia overnight,” she said.

From Seacoast, he was airlifted to Duke University hospital

“Before they put the ventilator (in), I said, ‘Dean, I love you, the kids are fine, not to worry and I'll see you when you wake up.’ That was the last time I talked to him," Raquel said.

People who attended Dean’s service said he will be missed by the entire North Myrtle Beach community, including his church, Boy Scout troop and his family.

If you would like to donate to the Jarrell family, a GoFundMe page has been set up in their honor. You can donate by clicking here.

