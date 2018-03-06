Statewide tornado drill will take place in SC Wednesday morning

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The National Weather Service will conduct a statewide tornado drill throughout South Carolina on Wednesday morning.

According to a press release, the drill will be held at 9 a.m. S.C. has received a waiver from the Federal Communications Commission to use the tornado warning product on NOAA tone-alert weather radio when the drill is conducted.

During the drill, the National Weather Service will use a real-event code, TOR, which will activate tone-alert weather radios that are set to receive tornado warnings, the release stated. Those radios will broadcast the exercise message.

Public schools, state and local emergency management, the South Carolina Broadcasters Association, and others will participate in the annual event. The purpose of the drill is to test communication systems, safety procedures, mitigation processes, etc.

