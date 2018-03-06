NC man found guilty of second-degree murder in death of Lumberton police officer

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – A Columbus County, N.C. man was found guilty Monday of second-degree murder in the 2012 shooting death of an off-duty Lumberton police officer, according to a Robeson County trial court coordinator.

Marques Brown, 33, was also convicted on charges of possession of a weapon by a felon, and possession with intent to distribute drugs, according to the district attorney.

He will spend between 23 and 29 years in prison, while getting credit for five-and-a-half years already served.

Brown was convicted in the July 2012 shooting death of Master Police Officer Jeremiah Montgomery Goodson Jr., at a gas station just off Interstate 95.

Goodson saw a wanted suspect in a vehicle at the Express Depot on Fayetteville Road. He radioed for assistance and waited for backup to arrive before pulling up to the man’s car.

Brown then reportedly began firing shots from his vehicle, one of which wounded Goodson. The officer later died from his injuries at Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

