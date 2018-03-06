FIRST ALERT: Rain ends and ushers in more wind and cold

Periods of rain will end tonight and usher in another round of windy and colder weather for the rest of the week.

Light to moderate rain will continue off and on through the rest of the afternoon and evening. No heavy rain or storms are expected. The rain will quickly come to an end by midnight as a strong cold front sweeps off shore.

Wednesday morning will start off clear and breezy with temperatures in the middle and upper 40s.

Winds will increase through the day Wednesday with gusts to 30 mph like from the late morning into the late afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the lower 60s by the afternoon.

Colder weather will arrive in full force Wednesday night. Temperatures will drop into the lower and middle 30s by early Thursday.

Thursday and Friday will see afternoon temperatures only reaching the lower and middle 50s with sunny skies.

The coldest weather arrives Thursday night into Friday morning when most inland areas drop to the freezing mark with areas of frost at times.

We warm up this weekend but bring back another round of showers and storms for Sunday afternoon.

