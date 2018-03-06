FIRST ALERT: Rain ends and ushers in more wind and cold

A service was held Tuesday for Dean Jarrell after he died on Friday. This is one of 167 flu deaths in South Carolina this season.More >>
The National Weather Service will conduct a statewide tornado drill throughout South Carolina on Wednesday morning.More >>
Two Myrtle Beach Police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a man who reportedly used a vehicle to strike a fellow officer in September of 2017 have been cleared of any criminal wrongdoing by the State Law Enforcement Division.More >>
A Columbus County, N.C. man was found guilty Monday of second-degree murder in the 2012 shooting death of an off-duty Lumberton police officer, according to a Robeson County trial court coordinator.More >>
According to a post on its Facebook page, a two-toed sloth named Sid has recently taken up residence at Alligator Adventure.More >>
The father, who offered “boot camp” services to other parents whose children are misbehaving, has removed the videos of his son jogging to school.More >>
No charges have been filed against the driver, who authorities say may have suffered a medical episode that led to the crash.More >>
The head of the National Economic Council plans to resign, the White House has confirmed.More >>
A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.More >>
Four people have been arrested in connection with the murders of Raegan Day and Dustin Hartline.More >>
A Tony award-winning actress from Hawaii was critically injured Monday and her young daughter was killed in Brookley when a driver ran a red light, media outlets are reporting.More >>
A Myrtle Beach man accused of wanting to eat a child and engage in bestiality is out of jail on bond following his arrest last month in the Upstate.More >>
An Ashland County mom has now been officially charged after her 8-year-old son shot his 4-year-old sister multiple times Saturday.More >>
The U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana announced the largest drug prosecution in the history of his office during a press conference in Baton Rouge Tuesday morning.More >>
A state lawmaker is planning to introduce reparations for slavery following attempts by a group of lawmakers to call a constitutional convention to rewrite South Carolina's constitution.More >>
