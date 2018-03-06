Sid, a two-toed sloth, comes to Alligator Adventure

Sid the sloth has recently been added to Alligator Adventure. (Source: Alligator Adventure Facebook)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Alligator Adventure’s newest addition is quite the sleeper.

According to a post on its Facebook page, a two-toed sloth named Sid has recently taken up residence at Alligator Adventure.

Sid is 16 months old and is described as being “quite the character when he wants to be.” However, he always makes room for nap time.

Sloths in captivity sleep anywhere from 15 to 20 hours per day, according to the park’s social media post.

Sid is the latest unique member of Alligator Adventure’s animal kingdom.

In the summer of 2015, Chiku, an African spotted Hyena, was born.

Then there is Utan, who at 18 feet in length and more than 2,000 pounds has earned his moniker as “The King of Crocs.”

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.