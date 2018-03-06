Coroner: Homeless man drowns in Socastee pond; police investigat - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Coroner: Homeless man drowns in Socastee pond; police investigating

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Police are investigating after a homeless man was found floating in a pond near a Socastee shopping center.

According to information from Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler, 55-year-old David St. Clair was found in the pond near Brave Village Shopping Center around 2 p.m. on Monday.

An autopsy performed Tuesday showed the victim drowned, Fowler said.

He added St. Clair had a long medical history and lived in the area where he was found.

Horry County police are heading the investigation.

