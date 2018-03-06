Conway Middle student issued summons for threatening school employee

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Conway Middle School student was charged with threatening a public official after they reportedly threatened a staff member for telling another student she was possibly out of dress code.

On March 1, as the employee was doing her morning duty at the Conway Middle School gym, she spoke to a 15-year-old female student about possibly being out of dress code, and told her she had to speak with an administrator, according to a Conway Police report. The student then began to yell at the employee.

Another 15-year-old female student heard the commotion and ran over to the other student and employee, the report states. That student told the employee the other student “is not out of dress code, I’ll punch you in your [expletive] face [expletive], leave her alone, I’ll [expletive] you up.”

The employee walked away and advised another staff member to call an administrator, the report states.

The student was charged with threatening a public official, the report states, and was issued a juvenile summons for a court date on March 29.

