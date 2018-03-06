SLED clears officers involved in fatal 2017 shooting of any criminal wrongdoing

Two Myrtle Beach Police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a man who reportedly used a vehicle to strike a fellow officer in September of 2017 have been cleared of any criminal wrongdoing by the State Law Enforcement Division.More >>
Two Myrtle Beach Police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a man who reportedly used a vehicle to strike a fellow officer in September of 2017 have been cleared of any criminal wrongdoing by the State Law Enforcement Division.More >>
A Mexico native living in Murrells Inlet pleaded guilty in federal court in Florence to illegal re-entry into the United States after ICE encountered him at the Horry County Detention Center last June where he was booked on drug charges.More >>
A Mexico native living in Murrells Inlet pleaded guilty in federal court in Florence to illegal re-entry into the United States after ICE encountered him at the Horry County Detention Center last June where he was booked on drug charges.More >>
Conway Police say a 76-year-old woman with health concerns returned home and is safe after being reported missing Monday night.More >>
Conway Police say a 76-year-old woman with health concerns returned home and is safe after being reported missing Monday night.More >>
Surfside Beach Town Council candidates are making their case for why they should be on town council in a Monday night debate.More >>
Surfside Beach Town Council candidates are making their case for why they should be on town council in a Monday night debate.More >>
The Horry County School Board held its board work session/special called meeting Monday night. During a two-hour executive session, board members discussed school security and the proposed selling or purchasing of property.More >>
The Horry County School Board held its board work session/special called meeting Monday night. During a two-hour executive session, board members discussed school security and the proposed selling or purchasing of property.More >>
A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.More >>
A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.More >>
The father, who offered “boot camp” services to other parents whose children are misbehaving, has removed the videos of his son jogging to school.More >>
The father, who offered “boot camp” services to other parents whose children are misbehaving, has removed the videos of his son jogging to school.More >>
Richard Brown was charged with child abuse because he had multiple opportunities to get his daughter out of harm’s way, but didn’t, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.More >>
Richard Brown was charged with child abuse because he had multiple opportunities to get his daughter out of harm’s way, but didn’t, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.More >>
Tyler Watson, 20, alleges age discrimination after the two retailers refused to sell him guns.More >>
Tyler Watson, 20, alleges age discrimination after the two retailers refused to sell him guns.More >>
Three teachers were using melatonin-laced gummy bears to “facilitate” the 2-year-olds’ naps, according to the police chief.More >>
Three teachers were using melatonin-laced gummy bears to “facilitate” the 2-year-olds’ naps, according to the police chief.More >>
No charges have been filed against the driver, who authorities say may have suffered a medical episode that led to the crash.More >>
No charges have been filed against the driver, who authorities say may have suffered a medical episode that led to the crash.More >>
A self-described “seductress” jailed in Thailand claims she can prove Russian meddling in the U.S. election.More >>
A self-described “seductress” jailed in Thailand claims she can prove Russian meddling in the U.S. election.More >>
A New York City college is trying to evict a 32-year-old former student who has refused to leave her dorm room since dropping out in 2016.More >>
A New York City college is trying to evict a 32-year-old former student who has refused to leave her dorm room since dropping out in 2016.More >>
Jess Hamm always wanted to be a mom, but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met a pair of twins in desperate need of a mother.More >>
Jess Hamm always wanted to be a mom, but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met a pair of twins in desperate need of a mother.More >>
Arcadia police and OSHA investigators are investigating the death of a forklift operation after he who was crushed in an accident Sunday.More >>
Arcadia police and OSHA investigators are investigating the death of a forklift operation after he who was crushed in an accident Sunday.More >>