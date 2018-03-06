Jessica Cinardo joined the WMBF News team in 2012, immediately after graduating from Coastal Carolina University. Jessica got her start at WMBF News as a News Content Specialist, learning all the ins and outs of what goes on behind the scenes of a newscast. After working in production, she soon became the 5 p.m. producer, then moved on to produce the 6 & 11 p.m. newscasts, eventually working her way up to Executive Producer.

As Executive Producer, Jessica works closely with the producers of our evening newscasts, as well as our team of reporters. She also organizes the WMBF News internship program and enjoys helping college students begin to shape their broadcasting careers.

Jessica, a transplant from New Jersey, has adapted well to the southern way of life and enjoys exploring the outdoors with her husband.