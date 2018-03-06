Hunter Tresnicky joined the WMBF News team in August 2016 as an evening news producer. He currently works as the morning executive producer.

Hunter’s a Pennsylvania native and worked at WJAC in the Johnstown, Altoona, State College market for more than two years. While there he produced every show at some point, with exception of the morning show. He also served as executive producer for a project called “Your Town.” The project featured half hour segments devoted to what made that individual town unique.

Hunter graduated from Point Park University in downtown Pittsburgh where he was the station manager of the school’s television station and produced the weekly newscast as well as the weekly morning show.

When Hunter isn’t at work, he enjoys going to Brookgreen Gardens, baking and spending time at the beach.