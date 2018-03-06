Mexico native living in Murrells Inlet pleads guilty to illegal - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Mexico native living in Murrells Inlet pleads guilty to illegal re-entry into US

Jesus Patino-Lopez. (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center) Jesus Patino-Lopez. (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A Mexico native living in Murrells Inlet pleaded guilty in federal court in Florence to illegal re-entry into the United States after ICE encountered him at the Horry County Detention Center last June where he was booked on drug charges.

Jesus Patino-Lopez, 31, faces up to two years in prison after pleading guilty, according to a news release from the office of the United State Attorney, District of South Carolina.

The evidence presented at the plea hearing established that on June 23, 2017, ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations officers in Charleston encountered Patino-Lopez at J. Reuben Long Detention Center, where he was detained for local charges. J. Reuben Long records show he was booked on June 22 on charges of trafficking heroin, trafficking ice, crack or crank, and possession of scheduled narcotics.

A records check revealed Patino-Lopez is a native and citizen of Mexico, and had two prior removals in 2009, the release states. On both occasions, he was removed from the U.S. back to Mexico, and had not received permission to re-enter or remain in the United States.

