TIMELINE: Rain chances going up through the day

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Have the umbrellas handy as we head into the evening.

The morning remains mostly dry, but the clouds continue to increase. Patchy areas of drizzle are possible. Temperatures warm up into the low 60s across the Pee Dee and Grand Strand this afternoon.

The steadier rain begins to arrive close to 6pm in the Pee Dee, with the showers slowly moving through the Grand Strand after 10pm. Rain chances go down by Wednesday morning's commute.

Clouds stick around into Wednesday but we're still on the warmer side. Temperatures Wednesday afternoon manage to climb into the middle 50s.

