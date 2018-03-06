TIMELINE: Rain chances going up through the day - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

TIMELINE: Rain chances going up through the day

Rain at Noon mostly west Rain at Noon mostly west
Scattered afternoon showers Scattered afternoon showers
Rain more likely through dinnertime Rain more likely through dinnertime
Rain pushes offshore after midnight Rain pushes offshore after midnight

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Have the umbrellas handy as we head into the evening. 

The morning remains mostly dry, but the clouds continue to increase. Patchy areas of drizzle are possible. Temperatures warm up into the low 60s across the Pee Dee and Grand Strand this afternoon. 

The steadier rain begins to arrive close to 6pm in the Pee Dee, with the showers slowly moving through the Grand Strand after 10pm. Rain chances go down by Wednesday morning's commute.

Clouds stick around into Wednesday but we're still on the warmer side. Temperatures Wednesday afternoon manage to climb into the middle 50s.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Nashville mayor resigns after affair, pleads guilty to theft

    Nashville mayor resigns after affair, pleads guilty to theft

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 10:51 AM EST2018-03-06 15:51:26 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:28 PM EST2018-03-06 17:28:03 GMT
    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property. (Source: AP Photos)A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property. (Source: AP Photos)

    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

    More >>

    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

    More >>

  • Dad punishes 'bully' son by making him run to school

    Dad punishes 'bully' son by making him run to school

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 6:58 AM EST2018-03-06 11:58:09 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 11:14 AM EST2018-03-06 16:14:07 GMT

    The father, who offered “boot camp” services to other parents whose children are misbehaving, has removed the videos of his son jogging to school.

    More >>

    The father, who offered “boot camp” services to other parents whose children are misbehaving, has removed the videos of his son jogging to school.

    More >>

  • Graphic video: Dad gets into bar fight beatdown with 4-year-old daughter on his hip

    Graphic video: Dad gets into bar fight beatdown with 4-year-old daughter on his hip

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 11:22 AM EST2018-03-06 16:22:53 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 11:22 AM EST2018-03-06 16:22:53 GMT
    Richard Brown was charged with child abuse because he has multiple opportunities to get his daughter out of harm’s way, but didn’t, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said. (Source: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook)Richard Brown was charged with child abuse because he has multiple opportunities to get his daughter out of harm’s way, but didn’t, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said. (Source: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook)
    Richard Brown was charged with child abuse because he has multiple opportunities to get his daughter out of harm’s way, but didn’t, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said. (Source: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook)Richard Brown was charged with child abuse because he has multiple opportunities to get his daughter out of harm’s way, but didn’t, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said. (Source: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook)

    Richard Brown was charged with child abuse because he had multiple opportunities to get his daughter out of harm’s way, but didn’t, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

    More >>

    Richard Brown was charged with child abuse because he had multiple opportunities to get his daughter out of harm’s way, but didn’t, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly