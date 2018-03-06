Missing 76-year-old woman found safe - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Missing 76-year-old woman found safe

Evelean Owens. (Source: Conway Police) Evelean Owens. (Source: Conway Police)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Conway Police say a 76-year-old woman with health concerns returned home and is safe after being reported missing Monday night.

On Monday, March 5, the Conway Police Department was notified that Evelean Owens had last been seen in the Bayside Avenue in Conway at about 6 p.m. that evening. Family members said Owens does have health concerns and needs medication.

On Tuesday morning, Conway Police confirmed that Owens returned home and is safe.

