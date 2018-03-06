Missing 76-year-old woman found safe

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Conway Police say a 76-year-old woman with health concerns returned home and is safe after being reported missing Monday night.

On Monday, March 5, the Conway Police Department was notified that Evelean Owens had last been seen in the Bayside Avenue in Conway at about 6 p.m. that evening. Family members said Owens does have health concerns and needs medication.

On Tuesday morning, Conway Police confirmed that Owens returned home and is safe.

