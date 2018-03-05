Darlington County schools have new superintendent

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington County Board of Education extended an offer Monday night to the person they have chosen as the district’s new superintendent.

According to a press release, Dr. Tim Newman will be the new superintendent of the Darlington County School District. He currently serves as the head of Orangeburg Consolidated School District 4.

“Dr. Newman emerged as a clear leader through our research and interviews, as well as in the feedback from our teachers, principals, staff, and community members,” said Jamie Morphis, chairman of the Darlington County Board of Education, in a statement. “Dr. Newman is knowledgeable about our district. He presented us with intriguing, well-conceived ideas to address the needs of our district and students. Moreover, he has the experience, attitude, and leadership abilities to cross all lines and create a cohesive culture of excellence in our district.”

As the new superintendent of the Darlington County School District, Newman will be in charge of 23 schools, about 10,000 students and an $82.2 million annual operating budget. He will begin July 1, 2018.

Under Newman’s leadership, Orangeburg Consolidated School District 4 increased test scores and rankings in all four core content areas on the SC PASS and SC Ready state standardized tests, the release stated.

Newman’s current district serves 3,700 students in eight schools. During his career, he has also served as assistant superintendent for human resources and public relations, interim chief financial officer, executive director of operational services and accountability, information and technology services in Pickens County School District, assistant principal, business teacher, technology coordinator, and athletic director.

He earned a Master of Education in educational leadership and administration from the University of South Alabama, and a doctorate in educational administration from South Carolina State University, the release stated.

