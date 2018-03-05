Student Spotlight: Student turns heads on basketball court, in classroom

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Alexis Tomlin is well known in the basketball world around eastern South Carolina.

She goes to school at the Scholars Academy, but plays sports with Carolina Forest High School. Her talents are taking her far on the court, but her academics are doing the same in the classroom.

"We wrote up on the locker room, on the white board, our goal - 'Win Region.' That's something that, when that moment happened and we were able to beat Conway on our home floor and get the region title, that was special," Tomlin said.

The Carolina Forest Panthers lost in the third round of the playoffs this year, but as captain, Tomlin learned a lot that she hopes she passed along to the younger players.

"We learned you got to keep pushing through, playing hard, fighting hard, and success will come as long as you keep working hard," she said.

Tomlin was also nominated as the 5A Player of the Year for South Carolina, as well as being selected as an all-star for the 2018 North/South All-Star Game later in March. It's a game only for the state’s top players.

According to Tomlin, she loves the game of basketball, but academics are also a priority in her life. It's pretty obvious, considering she's in the top spot for the Class of 2018 valedictorian at the Scholars Academy.

"A great passion of mine has always been math," Tomlin said.

She added the academy has helped her excel in math and science. Each will come in handy if she follows her dream of becoming an anesthesiologist.

In addition to basketball, Tomlin is also part of the National Honors Society and Relay for Life, and is taking college classes at Coastal Carolina University.

She hasn't committed to any college yet, but said that decision is in the works. Tomlin hopes to make her coaches - who made her the player she is - proud by having a new college jersey to put on wherever she goes.

