'We need to be educated:' McMaster touts technical schools' impact on workforce at financial symposium

Surfside Beach Town Council candidates are making their case for why they should be on town council in a Monday night debate.More >>
The Horry County School Board held its board work session/special called meeting Monday night. During a two-hour executive session, board members discussed school security and the proposed selling or purchasing of property.More >>
Since the tragic shooting in Parkland, Florida on February 14, WMBF has heard from dozens of parents, students, educators and community members concerned about safety in our schools. WMBF is bringing the community together for a special town hall about school safety on Thursday, March 8, from 7 to 8 p.m., at Beach Church in Myrtle Beach, located at 557 George Bishop Pkwy.More >>
The Darlington County Board of Education extended an offer Monday night to the person they have chosen as the district’s new superintendent.More >>
A “major drug investigation” across Horry, Marion and Florence counties has resulted in 125 charges being filed against 24 people.More >>
An Alabama death row inmate’s attorney filed new evidence Monday of a failed execution attempt he says amounted to "torture" of his client, Doyle Lee Hamm.More >>
