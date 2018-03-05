Myrtle Beach business owners notice increased spring tourism

A “major drug investigation” across Horry, Marion and Florence counties has resulted in 125 charges being filed against 24 people.More >>
The South Carolina Financial Symposium was held at Coastal Carolina University on Monday, an event that Gov. Henry McMaster said is key because the economy is the core foundation for other components in today's society.
A 7-year-old was struck by a Jeep in the Socastee area of Horry County last Thursday, confirmed Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. At about 4:20 p.m. on March 1, the 7-year-old victim ran out of a private drive in front of a Jeep sport utility vehicle on Rosewood Drive, Cpl. Collins said.
Myrtle Beach has always been a popular vacation destination during the summer, but what about during the spring and the fall?
Surfside Beach Town Council candidates are making their case for why they should be on town council in a Monday night debate.
Jess Hamm always wanted to be a mom, but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met a pair of twins in desperate need of a mother.
A Revolutionary War-era sailing ship was uncovered after a nor'easter hit the Atlantic coast.
A nurse who found a photo of hangman's noose taped to her locker at a Hawaii hospital has been awarded a $3.8 million payout.
The crash happened at around 2:55 p.m. when a white Kia being driven by a twenty-one-year-old man attempted to pass a UPS truck and slammed head-on into a green Mazda Miata driven by forty-eight-year-old Franz Schultz of Evans.
The grandmother of a girl involved in an area school brawl is talking about pulling her out of school completely unless she sees some serious changes.
Former NASCAR Truck Series driver and Mobile native Rick Crawford was arrested during an undercover sting where he attempted to set up a time to have sex with a 12-year-old girl.
A 26-year-old Richland County man is facing charges that he killed his 6-year-old son by child abuse.
Security cameras recorded a man carrying a skateboard as he entered the facility. With her back to him, she didn't see what was coming.
Former U.S. House Representative and Secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Mike Espy intends to run for the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Thad Cochran.
