Candidates make their case for why they should be on Surfside Be - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Candidates make their case for why they should be on Surfside Beach Town Council

Dozens came out for Monday's Surfside Beach Town Council debate. (Source: Patrick Lloyd) Dozens came out for Monday's Surfside Beach Town Council debate. (Source: Patrick Lloyd)

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Surfside Beach Town Council candidates are making their case for why they should be on town council in a Monday night debate.

The town council meetings are known for becoming a little heated at times, and at this debate, some of the same is expected.

This debate comes at a time when a lot of the town and the town council itself has been divided over the firing of the town administrator.

Patrick Lloyd will have more on the debate on WMBF News starting at 6.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Pediatric nurse adopts severely abused twins

    Pediatric nurse adopts severely abused twins

    Monday, March 5 2018 11:34 AM EST2018-03-05 16:34:40 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 11:38 AM EST2018-03-05 16:38:35 GMT
    Jess Hamm always wanted to be a mom, but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met a pair of twins in desperate need of a mother. (SOURCE: WAWS/WFOX/JESS HAMM PHOTOS)Jess Hamm always wanted to be a mom, but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met a pair of twins in desperate need of a mother. (SOURCE: WAWS/WFOX/JESS HAMM PHOTOS)

    Jess Hamm always wanted to be a mom, but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met a pair of twins in desperate need of a mother. 

    More >>

    Jess Hamm always wanted to be a mom, but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met a pair of twins in desperate need of a mother. 

    More >>

  • Nurse who found photo of noose on locker gets $3.8M payout

    Nurse who found photo of noose on locker gets $3.8M payout

    Thursday, March 1 2018 6:55 PM EST2018-03-01 23:55:53 GMT
    Ellen Harris. Image: Hawaii News NowEllen Harris. Image: Hawaii News Now

    A nurse who found a photo of hangman's noose taped to her locker at a Hawaii hospital has been awarded a $3.8 million payout.

    More >>

    A nurse who found a photo of hangman's noose taped to her locker at a Hawaii hospital has been awarded a $3.8 million payout.

    More >>

  • Woman's car sprayed with bullets on interstate

    Woman's car sprayed with bullets on interstate

    Monday, March 5 2018 8:20 AM EST2018-03-05 13:20:13 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 9:44 AM EST2018-03-05 14:44:43 GMT

    Rochelle Moraes said someone in a maroon SUV drove up, unprovoked, and opened fire on her vehicle with her boyfriend and 6-year-old stepson inside.

    More >>

    Rochelle Moraes said someone in a maroon SUV drove up, unprovoked, and opened fire on her vehicle with her boyfriend and 6-year-old stepson inside.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly