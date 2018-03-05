Candidates make their case for why they should be on Surfside Beach Town Council

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Surfside Beach Town Council candidates are making their case for why they should be on town council in a Monday night debate.

The town council meetings are known for becoming a little heated at times, and at this debate, some of the same is expected.

This debate comes at a time when a lot of the town and the town council itself has been divided over the firing of the town administrator.

It is a PACKED HOUSE here at Surfside Beach Town Hall for tonight’s Town Council Debate. Two current council members are participating. The rest are not currently on Town Council. @wmbfnews pic.twitter.com/0PGMGy8lLF — Patrick Lloyd (@PatrickLloydTV) March 5, 2018

Patrick Lloyd will have more on the debate on WMBF News starting at 6.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.