Horry County lifts burn ban first issued over the weekend

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A countywide burn ban issued over the weekend for Horry County has been lifted.

According a press release from Horry County Fire Rescue, the lifting of the ban in the unincorporated areas is due to a change of weather conducive to an increased risk of wildland fires.

Residents are reminded to use consideration and due diligence when actively involved in open burning.

