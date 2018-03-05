Horry County lifts burn ban first issued over the weekend - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Horry County lifts burn ban first issued over the weekend

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A countywide burn ban issued over the weekend for Horry County has been lifted.

According a press release from Horry County Fire Rescue, the lifting of the ban in the unincorporated areas is due to a change of weather conducive to an increased risk of wildland fires.

Residents are reminded to use consideration and due diligence when actively involved in open burning.

