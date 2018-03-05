Dillon man killed after being hit by three cars in Florence Coun - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Dillon man killed after being hit by three cars in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Dillon man was killed after being struck by three vehicles while walking along a Florence County highway Sunday night.

According to information from Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken, the crash happened on East Old Marion Highway. The victim was identified as 44-year-old Tyrone Wheeler.

Information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol states the crash happened at 10:08 p.m. Sunday.

A 2009 Ford pickup, a 2006 Ford van and a 2015 Nissan were all traveling east when they struck the victim, who was in the road, according to the SCHP.

The crash remains under investigation.

