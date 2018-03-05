Petition requests national holiday in honor of Billy Graham - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Petition requests national holiday in honor of Billy Graham

Rev. Billy Graham (Source: Change.org) Rev. Billy Graham (Source: Change.org)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A petition is quickly growing to request a national holiday in honor of the late Rev. Billy Graham.

More than 72,000 people have signed a petition created less than a week ago on Change.org.

Once it gets 75,000 signatures, it will be sent to President Trump.  

Graham died Feb. 21 at the age of 99. He was buried this past Friday in Charlotte, N.C., beside his wife, Ruth.

If the president approves of the national holiday, Graham would join Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., as the only two reverends in America to have this honor.

