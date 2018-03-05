Bennettsville mother charged in traffic crash that killed her 3-week-old daughter

Myrtle Beach has always been a popular vacation destination during the summer, but what about during the spring and the fall?More >>
Surfside Beach Town Council candidates are making their case for why they should be on town council in a Monday night debate.
A countywide burn ban issued over the weekend for Horry County has been lifted.
A Bennettsville mother has been charged in connection with a traffic crash that killed her 3-week-old daughter last month.
A Dillon man was killed after being struck by three vehicles while walking along a Florence County highway Sunday night.
Jess Hamm always wanted to be a mom, but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met a pair of twins in desperate need of a mother.
A nurse who found a photo of hangman's noose taped to her locker at a Hawaii hospital has been awarded a $3.8 million payout.
Rochelle Moraes said someone in a maroon SUV drove up, unprovoked, and opened fire on her vehicle with her boyfriend and 6-year-old stepson inside.
A Revolutionary War-era sailing ship was uncovered after a nor'easter hit the Atlantic coast.
Part of Highway 6 has been shut down due to a two-vehicle crash in Bosque County.
Former U.S. House Representative and Secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Mike Espy intends to run for the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Thad Cochran.
The grandmother of a girl involved in an area school brawl is talking about pulling her out of school completely unless she sees some serious changes.
Claims that the active ingredient in weed killer Roundup can cause cancer have been evaluated by international agencies, U.S. and foreign regulators and agribusiness giant Monsanto. Now, a federal judge in San Francisco will conduct his own review.
Claims that the active ingredient in weed killer Roundup can cause cancer have been evaluated by international agencies, U.S. and foreign regulators and agribusiness giant Monsanto. Now, a federal judge in San Francisco will conduct his own review.More >>
U.S. Senator Thad Cochran announced his intention to resign from the U.S. Senate effective April 1, 2018.
