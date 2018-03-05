Bennettsville mother charged in traffic crash that killed her 3- - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

Bennettsville mother charged in traffic crash that killed her 3-week-old daughter

Naomi Stancil was struck and killed by a vehicle last month. (Source: Shania McCall/WMBF News) Naomi Stancil was struck and killed by a vehicle last month. (Source: Shania McCall/WMBF News)

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Bennettsville mother has been charged in connection with a traffic crash that killed her 3-week-old daughter last month.

According to a press release from the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division, 21-year-old Sonali L. Stancil was charged with unlawful conduct toward a child and pedestrian on a highway.

She was booked into the Marlboro County Detention Center.

Both Stancil and her daughter, Naomi Stancil, were struck by a vehicle while they were walking along Highway 9 in Marlboro County on Feb. 11.

Naomi Stancil was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the arrest warrant, Sonali Stancil placed her daughter in an “unreasonable risk of harm, resulting in her death” while walking along the road following a domestic argument.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

