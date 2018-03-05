Drug investigation leads to 125 charges against 24 people in Grand Strand, Pee Dee

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A “major drug investigation” across Horry, Marion and Florence counties has resulted in 125 charges being filed against 24 people.

According to a press release from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, the case is known as “Gimme the Loot.” The defendants are charged with various counts, including trafficking heroin, trafficking cocaine, trafficking crack, trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking marijuana and money laundering.

“I want to thank all of the hard work of the men and women of the State Grand Jury division of the Attorney General’s Office as well as the outstanding work of the men and women in law enforcement who are on the front lines of this battle,” Wilson said in a statement.

Wilson stressed that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

