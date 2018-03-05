Myrtle Beach man accused of wanting to eat a child released on b - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Myrtle Beach man accused of wanting to eat a child released on bond in the Upstate

Justin Bensing (Source: GCSO) Justin Bensing (Source: GCSO)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man accused of wanting to eat a child and engage in bestiality is out of jail on bond following his arrest last month in the Upstate.

According to the Greenville County bond court clerk, Justin Bensing bonded out of jail on Feb. 14 on a $20,000 bond.

The clerk added there were no stipulations on his bond.

Bensing was charged by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor. He is one of more than 40 people facing charges following an investigation targeting child predators and sex traffickers in the Upstate.

According to arrest warrants, Bensing is accused of soliciting an undercover officer who he thought was a minor child, asking if she was “ready to be a full-time baby maker and sex slave.”

The suspect is also accused of wanting to officer to drink her own urine when he arrived to pick her up, the warrant states.

According to court records, Bensing lives in the Emmens Preserve neighborhood in Myrtle Beach near The Market Common.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Pediatric nurse adopts severely abused twins

    Pediatric nurse adopts severely abused twins

    Monday, March 5 2018 11:34 AM EST2018-03-05 16:34:40 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 11:38 AM EST2018-03-05 16:38:35 GMT
    Jess Hamm always wanted to be a mom, but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met a pair of twins in desperate need of a mother. (SOURCE: WAWS/WFOX/JESS HAMM PHOTOS)Jess Hamm always wanted to be a mom, but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met a pair of twins in desperate need of a mother. (SOURCE: WAWS/WFOX/JESS HAMM PHOTOS)

    Jess Hamm always wanted to be a mom, but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met a pair of twins in desperate need of a mother. 

    More >>

    Jess Hamm always wanted to be a mom, but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met a pair of twins in desperate need of a mother. 

    More >>

  • Nurse who found photo of noose on locker gets $3.8M payout

    Nurse who found photo of noose on locker gets $3.8M payout

    Thursday, March 1 2018 6:55 PM EST2018-03-01 23:55:53 GMT
    Ellen Harris. Image: Hawaii News NowEllen Harris. Image: Hawaii News Now

    A nurse who found a photo of hangman's noose taped to her locker at a Hawaii hospital has been awarded a $3.8 million payout.

    More >>

    A nurse who found a photo of hangman's noose taped to her locker at a Hawaii hospital has been awarded a $3.8 million payout.

    More >>

  • Woman's car sprayed with bullets on interstate

    Woman's car sprayed with bullets on interstate

    Monday, March 5 2018 8:20 AM EST2018-03-05 13:20:13 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 9:44 AM EST2018-03-05 14:44:43 GMT

    Rochelle Moraes said someone in a maroon SUV drove up, unprovoked, and opened fire on her vehicle with her boyfriend and 6-year-old stepson inside.

    More >>

    Rochelle Moraes said someone in a maroon SUV drove up, unprovoked, and opened fire on her vehicle with her boyfriend and 6-year-old stepson inside.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly