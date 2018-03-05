Myrtle Beach man accused of wanting to eat a child released on bond in the Upstate

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man accused of wanting to eat a child and engage in bestiality is out of jail on bond following his arrest last month in the Upstate.

According to the Greenville County bond court clerk, Justin Bensing bonded out of jail on Feb. 14 on a $20,000 bond.

The clerk added there were no stipulations on his bond.

Bensing was charged by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor. He is one of more than 40 people facing charges following an investigation targeting child predators and sex traffickers in the Upstate.

According to arrest warrants, Bensing is accused of soliciting an undercover officer who he thought was a minor child, asking if she was “ready to be a full-time baby maker and sex slave.”

The suspect is also accused of wanting to officer to drink her own urine when he arrived to pick her up, the warrant states.

According to court records, Bensing lives in the Emmens Preserve neighborhood in Myrtle Beach near The Market Common.

