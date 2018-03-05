Security guard charged for fatal shooting at Lumberton game room - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Security guard charged for fatal shooting at Lumberton game room in August 2017

Clark Seymour. (Source: Robeson County Sheriff's Office) Clark Seymour. (Source: Robeson County Sheriff's Office)

ROBESON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A security guard at the West Game Room in Lumberton was arrested last week and charged with voluntary manslaughter for shooting and killing a man who reportedly grabbed a bag of money from the businesses’ office last year.

At about 10:20 p.m. on August 24, 2017, deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at NC 72 West Game Room on NC Highway 72 West in Lumberton, according to a news release from the RCSO.

Daniel Hammonds was at the business playing games on the video poker machines, the release states. He followed three men who appeared to be with him, then returned and said he was going to put his last $5 and see if he “hit it big.”

That’s when Hammonds pushed the security guard, Clark Seymour, out of his way, goes into the office, and pushes a woman out of the office, the release states. He then grabbed a bag of money from a drawer.

Seymour then pulled out his gun and screamed at Hammonds to put the bag down and stop, officials stated. Hammonds and Seymour started to fight, and Seymour shot Hammonds until he ran out of bullets. Hammonds continued to fight, and Seymour hit him in the head. Hammonds then laid down on the floor.

Seymour then went into the office and grabbed another gun, in case Hammonds got back up, the release states. Hammonds was laying on the floor dead.

The investigative file was submitted to the District Attorney’s Office for review. Once the review was completed, Homicide Investigator Brandon Patterson was instructed to charge Seymour with voluntary manslaughter. Seymour was arrested on Feb. 26, 2018 and was given a $25,000 secured bond.

