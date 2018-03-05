Myrtle Beach Pelicans accepting online audition videos for National Anthem performers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Oh say, can you sing? The Myrtle Beach Pelicans are taking online video submissions for fans who want the chance to sing the National Anthem before games this years.

Applications are now being accepted, and fans can submit their video here: http://bit.ly/AnthemSubmissions

All ages are welcome to submit, but a submission does not guarantee a spot to perform this season, according to a news release from the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

Vocalists, musicians, and groups are welcome to submit, the release states. All vocalists must sing without a music track, and all performances must be 90 seconds or less.

Submissions will be accepted through March 15 at midnight.

The 2018 season will be the 20th season for the Pelicans franchise, and the fourth with the Pelicans as a Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Chicago Cubs.

For more information on the Pelicans and getting tickets to games this season, head to: www.MyrtleBeachPelicans.com.

