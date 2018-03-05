Police investigate after Myrtle Beach Middle student says he has a gun

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A juvenile summons for disturbing schools was issued to a student at Myrtle Beach Middle School after the student said he had a gun, according to a Myrtle Beach Police news release.

As students entered the school and completed entry procedures Monday morning, a male student said that he had a gun, the release states. School officials immediately searched the student’s book bag and locker, but no gun was discovered.

The School Resource Officer was notified of the incident and began the investigation, police said. Due to the age of the student, his name and age will not be released by police.

“We want to recognize and thank Horry County School for their partnership,” an MBPD officials stated. “To all parents, students, and staff who continue to remain vigilant in promptly sharing information with the administration and/or the Myrtle Beach Police Department, thank you. Together we can continue to ensure this behavior will not be tolerated and our children's safety is our priority. Remember, if you SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING!”

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.