Marion police chief on leave pending investigation

MARION, SC (WMBF) – The City of Marion has placed Police Chief Dewayne Tennie on administrative leave with pay due to a pending investigation, according to a news release from the City of Marion.

Because it is a personnel matter, there will be no further comment at this time, the release states.

A news conference is scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. at the Marion County Courthouse to announce indictments and arrests in a State Grand Jury case affecting the Pee Dee. It is unclear at this time if this has any connection to Chief Tennie being placed on administrative leave. WMBF News reporter Nia Watson will be at this news conference – tune in to WMBF News first at 4 p.m. for the latest.

