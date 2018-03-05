Marion police chief on leave pending investigation

The Highway 707 widening project in Horry County was slated to be complete this month. Back in October, the project was about 60-percent complete, as of now it's about 68-percent complete. Horry County spokesperson, Kelly Moore, said the new slated completion date is now expected to be this fall, depending on weather conditions. Moore said the delay is mainly due to the weather and utility issues.More >>
A security guard at the West Game Room in Lumberton was arrested last week and charged with voluntary manslaughter for shooting and killing a man who reportedly grabbed a bag of money from the businesses’ office last year.More >>
Oh say, can you sing? The Myrtle Beach Pelicans are taking online video submissions for fans who want the chance to sing the National Anthem before games this years.More >>
A juvenile summons for disturbing schools was issued to a student at Myrtle Beach Middle School after the student said he had a gun, according to a Myrtle Beach Police news release.More >>
The City of Marion has placed Police Chief Dewayne Tennie on administrative leave with pay due to a pending investigation, according to a news release from the City of Marion.More >>
Walmart’s meal kits are now available in more than 250 stories and will be rolled out to more than 2,000 locations during 2018, according to the retailer.More >>
The shooting happened Friday after the suspect's parents picked him up from the hospital he was taken to after exhibiting erratic behavior and brought him to his dorm to pack up for spring break.More >>
A nurse who found a photo of hangman's noose taped to her locker at a Hawaii hospital has been awarded a $3.8 million payout.More >>
Former NASCAR Truck Series driver and Mobile native Rick Crawford was arrested during an undercover sting where he attempted to set up a time to have sex with a 12-year-old girl.More >>
A Revolutionary War-era sailing ship was uncovered after a nor'easter hit the Atlantic coast.More >>
Jess Hamm always wanted to be a mom, but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met a pair of twins in desperate need of a mother.More >>
Recent DNA testing reveals a body discovered in Gadsden in 1998 was that of a missing man from Zion, Illinois. The case is now a homicide investigation.More >>
The girl’s family says the mirror wasn’t secured, and they want to know why.More >>
