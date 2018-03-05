7-year-old struck by car in Socastee area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 7-year-old was struck by a Jeep in the Socastee area of Horry County last Thursday, confirmed Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

At about 4:20 p.m. on March 1, the 7-year-old victim ran out of a private drive in front of a Jeep sport utility vehicle on Rosewood Drive, Cpl. Collins said. The victim was transported to the hospital.

No charges have been filed against the driver of the Jeep, Cpl. Collins confirmed.

