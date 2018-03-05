7-year-old struck by car in Socastee area - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

7-year-old struck by car in Socastee area

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 7-year-old was struck by a Jeep in the Socastee area of Horry County last Thursday, confirmed Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

At about 4:20 p.m. on March 1, the 7-year-old victim ran out of a private drive in front of a Jeep sport utility vehicle on Rosewood Drive, Cpl. Collins said. The victim was transported to the hospital.

No charges have been filed against the driver of the Jeep, Cpl. Collins confirmed.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Highway 707 widening project now slated to be complete in Fall 2018

    Highway 707 widening project now slated to be complete in Fall 2018

    Monday, March 5 2018 1:59 PM EST2018-03-05 18:59:33 GMT
    Horry County spokesperson, Kelly Moore, said the new slated completion date is now expected to be this fall, depending on weather conditions. (Source: WMBF News)Horry County spokesperson, Kelly Moore, said the new slated completion date is now expected to be this fall, depending on weather conditions. (Source: WMBF News)
    Horry County spokesperson, Kelly Moore, said the new slated completion date is now expected to be this fall, depending on weather conditions. (Source: WMBF News)Horry County spokesperson, Kelly Moore, said the new slated completion date is now expected to be this fall, depending on weather conditions. (Source: WMBF News)

    The Highway 707 widening project in Horry County was slated to be complete this month. Back in October, the project was about 60-percent complete, as of now it's about 68-percent complete. Horry County spokesperson, Kelly Moore, said the new slated completion date is now expected to be this fall, depending on weather conditions. Moore said the delay is mainly due to the weather and utility issues.

    More >>

    The Highway 707 widening project in Horry County was slated to be complete this month. Back in October, the project was about 60-percent complete, as of now it's about 68-percent complete. Horry County spokesperson, Kelly Moore, said the new slated completion date is now expected to be this fall, depending on weather conditions. Moore said the delay is mainly due to the weather and utility issues.

    More >>

  • Security guard charged for fatal shooting at Lumberton game room in August 2017

    Security guard charged for fatal shooting at Lumberton game room in August 2017

    Monday, March 5 2018 1:08 PM EST2018-03-05 18:08:49 GMT
    Clark Seymour. (Source: Robeson County Sheriff's Office)Clark Seymour. (Source: Robeson County Sheriff's Office)

    A security guard at the West Game Room in Lumberton was arrested last week and charged with voluntary manslaughter for shooting and killing a man who reportedly grabbed a bag of money from the businesses’ office last year.

    More >>

    A security guard at the West Game Room in Lumberton was arrested last week and charged with voluntary manslaughter for shooting and killing a man who reportedly grabbed a bag of money from the businesses’ office last year.

    More >>

  • Myrtle Beach Pelicans accepting online audition videos for National Anthem performers

    Myrtle Beach Pelicans accepting online audition videos for National Anthem performers

    Monday, March 5 2018 12:16 PM EST2018-03-05 17:16:21 GMT
    National Anthem Audition videos will be accepted through March 15. (Source: Myrtle Beach Pelicans news release)National Anthem Audition videos will be accepted through March 15. (Source: Myrtle Beach Pelicans news release)
    National Anthem Audition videos will be accepted through March 15. (Source: Myrtle Beach Pelicans news release)National Anthem Audition videos will be accepted through March 15. (Source: Myrtle Beach Pelicans news release)

    Oh say, can you sing? The Myrtle Beach Pelicans are taking online video submissions for fans who want the chance to sing the National Anthem before games this years.

    More >>

    Oh say, can you sing? The Myrtle Beach Pelicans are taking online video submissions for fans who want the chance to sing the National Anthem before games this years.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Walmart joins meal kit food wars

    Walmart joins meal kit food wars

    Monday, March 5 2018 12:03 PM EST2018-03-05 17:03:06 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 12:03 PM EST2018-03-05 17:03:06 GMT
    Walmart’s meal kits are now available in more than 250 stories and will be rolled out to more than 2,000 locations during 2018, according to the retailer. (Source: Walmart)Walmart’s meal kits are now available in more than 250 stories and will be rolled out to more than 2,000 locations during 2018, according to the retailer. (Source: Walmart)

    Walmart’s meal kits are now available in more than 250 stories and will be rolled out to more than 2,000 locations during 2018, according to the retailer.

    More >>

    Walmart’s meal kits are now available in more than 250 stories and will be rolled out to more than 2,000 locations during 2018, according to the retailer.

    More >>

  • Family friend: Son of parents slain in dorm a 'good kid'

    Family friend: Son of parents slain in dorm a 'good kid'

    Sunday, March 4 2018 1:20 AM EST2018-03-04 06:20:03 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 1:24 AM EST2018-03-05 06:24:27 GMT
    (Courtesy of Central Michigan University via AP). This undated photo provided by Central Michigan University shows James Eric Davis Jr., who police identified as the shooting suspect at a Central Michigan University residence hall on Friday, March 2, 2...(Courtesy of Central Michigan University via AP). This undated photo provided by Central Michigan University shows James Eric Davis Jr., who police identified as the shooting suspect at a Central Michigan University residence hall on Friday, March 2, 2...

    The shooting happened Friday after the suspect's parents picked him up from the hospital he was taken to after exhibiting erratic behavior and brought him to his dorm to pack up for spring break. 

    More >>

    The shooting happened Friday after the suspect's parents picked him up from the hospital he was taken to after exhibiting erratic behavior and brought him to his dorm to pack up for spring break. 

    More >>

  • Nurse who found photo of noose on locker gets $3.8M payout

    Nurse who found photo of noose on locker gets $3.8M payout

    Thursday, March 1 2018 6:55 PM EST2018-03-01 23:55:53 GMT
    Ellen Harris. Image: Hawaii News NowEllen Harris. Image: Hawaii News Now

    A nurse who found a photo of hangman's noose taped to her locker at a Hawaii hospital has been awarded a $3.8 million payout.

    More >>

    A nurse who found a photo of hangman's noose taped to her locker at a Hawaii hospital has been awarded a $3.8 million payout.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly