Police investigate after Ocean Bay Middle students joke about 'shooting up the school,' joining ISIS

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Police were called to Ocean Bay Middle School after a group of students on the school bus were reportedly making jokes about “shooting up the school," having guns and bombs in a locker, and joining ISIS, according to an Horry County Police report.

On Thursday, March 1, Horry County Police responded to the school located at 905 International Drive in response to threats made by a student to harm other students, the police report states.

Four juvenile students, two male and two female, were already in detention, and the school had searched the locker and bags of one of the students, the report states.

Police spoke a 12-year-old male student, who said that he and the three other students were telling jokes on the bus that involved “shooting up the school, bringing weapons to school, and suicide,” the report states. The student also said he told other students that he had guns and bombs in his locker at school.

The student then told police that another 12-year-old male student said, “if you want to die, clap your hands.” That student claimed the only joke he made was in reference to “Ghostbusters.” Police reviewed video from the bus, and found that the student also made jokes about joining ISIS, and about coordinating with the first student in a school shooting.

The third and fourth students, both 11-year-old females, told police they were just sharing memes on their phones with each other, but admitted to clapping along with the two boys.

A school official contacted the parents of the involved students, and notified the school board to set up hearing dates.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.