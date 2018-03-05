FIRST ALERT: Frosty start to a changeable week - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT: Frosty start to a changeable week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A frost start to the week will give way to another round of changeable weather over the next few days.  

Early Monday temperatures range from near 30 across the inland areas to the lower and middle 30s across the Grand Strand with frost in many areas. This is the coldest morning in over 3 weeks!

With abundant sunshine and less wind, temperatures will climb from the 30s this morning to the middle 50s by this afternoon. 

Tonight will see clouds gradually thicken and slightly warmer temperatures.  By Tuesday morning, readings will drop into the lower 40s at the beach and upper 30s to near 40 inland. 

Clouds will continue to thicken on Tuesday as milder weather moves in.  Afternoon temperatures will climb into the lower 60s.  Showers will start to arrive from midday through the late afternoon.  No heavy rain or thunderstorms are expected. 

Another round of cooler weather will arrive for the middle of the week.  Gusty winds and temperatures in the 60s on Wednesday will drop back into the lower and middle 50s by Thursday and Friday with cold and frost night likely again by Wednesday and Thursday night. 

You can track the rain chances and changing temperatures on the WMBF First Alert Weather app:

APPLE: http://apple.co/1ew0w0h
ANDROID: http://bit.ly/1i4ljWi 

