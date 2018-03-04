Two victims with 'extensive injuries' after stabbing in Darlington, suspect in custody

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – One person has been arrested after two people were stabbed Sunday night in Darlington, according to a release from Lt. Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

The stabbing occurred at a residence on Autrey Street in Darlington. Two victims were taken to the hospital with “extensive injuries,” the release states.

One person is in police custody at this time.

Check back with WMBF News for more information on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.