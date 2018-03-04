Two victims with 'extensive injuries' after stabbing in Darlingt - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Two victims with 'extensive injuries' after stabbing in Darlington, suspect in custody

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – One person has been arrested after two people were stabbed Sunday night in Darlington, according to a release from Lt. Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

The stabbing occurred at a residence on Autrey Street in Darlington. Two victims were taken to the hospital with “extensive injuries,” the release states.

One person is in police custody at this time.

Check back with WMBF News for more information on this developing story.

