SEC 4-peat: Gamecocks snap Mississippi State's streak at 32

The Florence Fire Department battled a house fire early Sunday morning, according to a press release. Crews responded to the 500 block of Marion Street around 1:30 Sunday morning.More >>
The Florence Fire Department battled a house fire early Sunday morning, according to a press release. Crews responded to the 500 block of Marion Street around 1:30 Sunday morning.More >>
One person has been arrested after two people were stabbed Sunday night in Darlington, according to a release from Lt. Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
One person has been arrested after two people were stabbed Sunday night in Darlington, according to a release from Lt. Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A'ja Wilson helped eighth-ranked South Carolina become the first Southeastern Conference women's program to win four consecutive tournament titles Sunday, snapping the nation's longest winning streak at 32 with a 62-51 upset of No. 2 Mississippi State.More >>
A'ja Wilson helped eighth-ranked South Carolina become the first Southeastern Conference women's program to win four consecutive tournament titles Sunday, snapping the nation's longest winning streak at 32 with a 62-51 upset of No. 2 Mississippi State.More >>
On Saturday, Midway Fire Rescue officially retired Battalion Chief Josh Carney’s firefighter number 646, the first number ever retired in the stations 57-year history.More >>
On Saturday, Midway Fire Rescue officially retired Battalion Chief Josh Carney’s firefighter number 646, the first number ever retired in the stations 57-year history.More >>
A 17-year-old has been charged with murder after a deadly shooting in the Pamplico community of Florence County Saturday night, according to Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby with FCSO.More >>
A 17-year-old has been charged with murder after a deadly shooting in the Pamplico community of Florence County Saturday night, according to Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby with FCSO.More >>
The girl’s family says the mirror wasn’t secured, and they want to know why.More >>
The girl’s family says the mirror wasn’t secured, and they want to know why.More >>
Security cameras recorded a man carrying a skateboard as he entered the facility. With her back to him, she didn’t see what was coming.More >>
Security cameras recorded a man carrying a skateboard as he entered the facility. With her back to him, she didn’t see what was coming.More >>
After a woman found the girl’s latest letter, the 11-year-old will get to connect with her father in a new way – by taking horse riding lessons, her father’s favorite activity.More >>
After a woman found the girl’s latest letter, the 11-year-old will get to connect with her father in a new way – by taking horse riding lessons, her father’s favorite activity.More >>
The alleged incident occurred when the child wandered away from family members. The district attorney will seek charges against man.More >>
The alleged incident occurred when the child wandered away from family members. The district attorney will seek charges against man.More >>