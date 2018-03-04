One taken to hospital after early morning house fire in Florence - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

One taken to hospital after early morning house fire in Florence

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence Fire Department battled a house fire early Sunday morning, according to a press release.

Crews responded to the 500 block of Marion Street around 1:30 Sunday morning. A single-family house fire was under control in about 20 minutes.

One person was taken to the hospital as a result of the fire. At this time, the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Crews remained on scene for approximately 2 hours working to extinguish hot spots.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Check back with WMBF News for more information.

