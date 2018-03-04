One dead after early morning house fire in Florence - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

One dead after early morning house fire in Florence

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence Fire Department battled a house fire early Sunday morning, according to a press release.

Crews responded to the 500 block of Marion Street around 1:30 Sunday morning. A single-family house fire was under control in about 20 minutes.

One victim, identified by the Florence County Coroner as 50-year-old Bobby Albert Andrews, was taken to a hospital where he later died. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning at MUSC.

Crews remained on scene for approximately 2 hours working to extinguish hot spots.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Check back with WMBF News for more information.

