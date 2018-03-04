17-year-old charged with murder after deadly shooting in Pamplico

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 17-year-old has been charged with murder after a deadly shooting in the Pamplico community of Florence County Saturday night, according to Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby with FCSO.

The shooting happened Saturday night on Elm Street. The victim has not yet been identified.

17-year-old Tre’quahn Dontrel Fleming, of Pamplico, has been arrested in connection to this shooting and charged with murder, according to Kirby.

Fleming is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center where he awaits a bond hearing.

Check back with WMBF News for more information on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.