17-year-old charged with murder after deadly shooting in Pamplic - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

17-year-old charged with murder after deadly shooting in Pamplico

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Connect
(Source: FCSO) (Source: FCSO)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 17-year-old has been charged with murder after a deadly shooting in the Pamplico community of Florence County Saturday night, according to Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby with FCSO.

The shooting happened Saturday night on Elm Street. The victim has not yet been identified.

17-year-old Tre’quahn Dontrel Fleming, of Pamplico, has been arrested in connection to this shooting and charged with murder, according to Kirby.

Fleming is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center where he awaits a bond hearing.

Check back with WMBF News for more information on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Toddler dies after shoe store mirror falls on her

    Toddler dies after shoe store mirror falls on her

    Sunday, March 4 2018 12:26 AM EST2018-03-04 05:26:36 GMT
    Sunday, March 4 2018 1:39 AM EST2018-03-04 06:39:15 GMT

    The girl’s family says the mirror wasn’t secured, and they want to know why.

    More >>

    The girl’s family says the mirror wasn’t secured, and they want to know why.

    More >>

  • Family friend: Son of parents slain in dorm a 'good kid'

    Family friend: Son of parents slain in dorm a 'good kid'

    Sunday, March 4 2018 1:20 AM EST2018-03-04 06:20:03 GMT
    Sunday, March 4 2018 4:41 PM EST2018-03-04 21:41:44 GMT
    (Courtesy of Central Michigan University via AP). This undated photo provided by Central Michigan University shows James Eric Davis Jr., who police identified as the shooting suspect at a Central Michigan University residence hall on Friday, March 2, 2...(Courtesy of Central Michigan University via AP). This undated photo provided by Central Michigan University shows James Eric Davis Jr., who police identified as the shooting suspect at a Central Michigan University residence hall on Friday, March 2, 2...

    The shooting happened Friday after the suspect's parents picked him up from the hospital he was taken to after exhibiting erratic behavior and brought him to his dorm to pack up for spring break. 

    More >>

    The shooting happened Friday after the suspect's parents picked him up from the hospital he was taken to after exhibiting erratic behavior and brought him to his dorm to pack up for spring break. 

    More >>

  • Mother calls police on son for alleged sex trafficking

    Mother calls police on son for alleged sex trafficking

    Sunday, March 4 2018 2:28 AM EST2018-03-04 07:28:49 GMT
    Sunday, March 4 2018 2:28 AM EST2018-03-04 07:28:49 GMT
    The man’s attorney says his client “maintain his innocence” and the 17-year-old alleged victim is lying. (Source: Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office/WITI/CNN)The man’s attorney says his client “maintain his innocence” and the 17-year-old alleged victim is lying. (Source: Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office/WITI/CNN)

    The man’s attorney says his client “maintain his innocence” and the 17-year-old alleged victim is lying.

    More >>

    The man’s attorney says his client “maintain his innocence” and the 17-year-old alleged victim is lying.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly