17-year-old charged with murder after deadly shooting in Pamplico

On Saturday, Midway Fire Rescue officially retired Battalion Chief Josh Carney’s firefighter number 646, the first number ever retired in the stations 57-year history.More >>
On Saturday, Midway Fire Rescue officially retired Battalion Chief Josh Carney’s firefighter number 646, the first number ever retired in the stations 57-year history.More >>
The Florence Fire Department battled a house fire early Sunday morning, according to a press release. Crews responded to the 500 block of Marion Street around 1:30 Sunday morning.More >>
The Florence Fire Department battled a house fire early Sunday morning, according to a press release. Crews responded to the 500 block of Marion Street around 1:30 Sunday morning.More >>
A 17-year-old has been charged with murder after a deadly shooting in the Pamplico community of Florence County Saturday night, according to Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby with FCSO.More >>
A 17-year-old has been charged with murder after a deadly shooting in the Pamplico community of Florence County Saturday night, according to Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby with FCSO.More >>
Horry County Fire Rescue crews are on scene of a car that has crashed into the water off of Highway 9, according to a tweet from HCFR. The car is in the water near 1155 East Highway 9.More >>
Horry County Fire Rescue crews are on scene of a car that has crashed into the water off of Highway 9, according to a tweet from HCFR. The car is in the water near 1155 East Highway 9.More >>
Authorities say a man wanting to sell drugs got himself and two of his friends arrested by accidently texting a police officer instead of a customer. Sumter County deputies said the officer received a text about 2 p.m.More >>
Authorities say a man wanting to sell drugs got himself and two of his friends arrested by accidently texting a police officer instead of a customer. Sumter County deputies said the officer received a text about 2 p.m.More >>
The girl’s family says the mirror wasn’t secured, and they want to know why.More >>
The girl’s family says the mirror wasn’t secured, and they want to know why.More >>
The shooting happened Friday after the suspect's parents picked him up from the hospital he was taken to after exhibiting erratic behavior and brought him to his dorm to pack up for spring break.More >>
The shooting happened Friday after the suspect's parents picked him up from the hospital he was taken to after exhibiting erratic behavior and brought him to his dorm to pack up for spring break.More >>
The man’s attorney says his client “maintain his innocence” and the 17-year-old alleged victim is lying.More >>
The man’s attorney says his client “maintain his innocence” and the 17-year-old alleged victim is lying.More >>
The grandmother of a girl involved in an area school brawl is talking about pulling her out of school completely unless she sees some serious changes.More >>
The grandmother of a girl involved in an area school brawl is talking about pulling her out of school completely unless she sees some serious changes.More >>