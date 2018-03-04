HCFR rescues one after car crashes into water on Highway 9

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews worked to rescue one person after their car crashed into the water on Highway 9 Sunday morning, according to a tweet from HCFR.

The car crashed into the water near 1155 East Highway 9. Crews reported the vehicle was in the water up to the tires.

One person was removed from the car with minor injuries and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

