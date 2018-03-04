HCFR rescues one after car crashes into water on Highway 9

A 17-year-old has been charged with murder after a deadly shooting in the Pamplico community of Florence County Saturday night, according to Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby with FCSO.More >>
Horry County Fire Rescue crews are on scene of a car that has crashed into the water off of Highway 9, according to a tweet from HCFR. The car is in the water near 1155 East Highway 9.More >>
Authorities say a man wanting to sell drugs got himself and two of his friends arrested by accidently texting a police officer instead of a customer. Sumter County deputies said the officer received a text about 2 p.m.More >>
A man found outside his Maxton-area home, stabbed multiple times, told deputies that he had shot another man during the attack, according to a Robeson County Sheriff’s Office news release.More >>
Col. Huggins passed away on February 11, 2018 in Valdosta, Georgia at the age of 88. On Saturday, two F-16 fighter jets from the South Carolina Air National Guard provided military flyover honors for this Vietnam War hero as he was laid to rest at the Red Hill Cemetery in Mullins.More >>
The girl’s family says the mirror wasn’t secured, and they want to know why.More >>
The man’s attorney says his client “maintain his innocence” and the 17-year-old alleged victim is lying.More >>
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
Three children have been found safe who were in the back of a vehicle stolen from a gas station. The suspect is in police custody.More >>
The situation escalated as Karman screamed and cursed at the mother before placing her hands over the child’s mouth and dumped a bag of popcorn on the child’s head.More >>
