One man killed, another stabbed multiple times in Maxton-area attack

A man found outside his Maxton-area home, stabbed multiple times, told deputies that he had shot another man during the attack, according to a Robeson County Sheriff’s Office news release.More >>
Col. Huggins passed away on February 11, 2018 in Valdosta, Georgia at the age of 88. On Saturday, two F-16 fighter jets from the South Carolina Air National Guard provided military flyover honors for this Vietnam War hero as he was laid to rest at the Red Hill Cemetery in Mullins.More >>
With the spring-like temperatures over the last few weeks, you may have noticed a type of tree in our area sprouting striking white flowers. While it may be nice to look at, these trees are an invasive species that needs to managed, according to the South Carolina Forestry Commission. As part of “National Invasive Species Awareness Week,” the SCFC highlighted the Bradford pear, a tree common to our area.More >>
Horry County Fire Rescue has issued a county-wide burn ban, effective immediately, due to the weather conditions this weekend.More >>
Outdoor burning has been banned in Horry County as strong northwesterly winds and dry air combine to cause conditions for fires to spread quickly.More >>
The situation escalated as Karman screamed and cursed at the mother before placing her hands over the child’s mouth and dumped a bag of popcorn on the child’s head.More >>
Christopher Holford and Brandy Duncan were both arrested and charged in the case.More >>
Stiers is probably best known for playing Major Charles Emerson Winchester the third on TV's “M*A*S*H,” joining the show in 1977.More >>
Recent DNA testing reveals a body discovered in Gadsden in 1998 was that of a missing man from Zion, Illinois. The case is now a homicide investigation.More >>
Three children have been found safe who were in the back of a vehicle stolen from a gas station. The suspect is in police custody.More >>
