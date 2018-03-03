One man killed, another stabbed multiple times in Maxton-area attack

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A man found outside his Maxton-area home, stabbed multiple times, told deputies that he had shot another man during the attack, according to a Robeson County Sheriff’s Office news release. Deputies entered the home to find the man dead.

At about 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 3, the RCSO responded to a home on Tuscarora Nation Rd. in the Maxton area in reference to a subject assaulted, the release states. When they arrived, they found a 55-year-old man standing outside his home bleeding, stabbed multiple times.

While speaking with a deputy, the man said he shot 31-year-old Joshua Dante Collins, of Maxton, during the attack, the release states. The deputies entered the home and found Collins dead.

The stabbing victim was taken to a hospital for surgery, officials stated.

The incident is still under investigation.

