Thousands take part in the 21st Annual Myrtle Beach Marathon

By Ian Klein, Reporter
Over 4,000 racers took part this year (Source: WMBF News) Over 4,000 racers took part this year (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Thousands from across the country took part in the 21st Annual Myrtle Beach Marathon.

Though the sun was shining, the wind it was blowing and despite the mighty gusts over 4,000 runners came out to race, while thousands more came out for support.

Runners of all ages took part in the marathon, some runners experienced and others running in their first ever race.

Whether it was the full 26.2 mile marathon, the half marathon or even the marathon relay race, each runner accomplishing an amazing milestone.

Race official said they had over 4,000 runners registered and love watching the event grow each year.

“It’s awesome to see the loyalty that so many of the runners have coming year after year even if they haven’t run all 21 years. Many have come 10 years,15 years or most of the 21 years,” said Abbey Temple, Vice President of Capstone Event Group.

While the runners spend months training for race day, it’s the support of loved ones and even strangers that help these runners push towards the finish line.

Finishing in first place this year was 46-year-old Eddie Posey at a time of 2 hours and 43 minutes.

In the women’s division, the winner was 31-year-old Jenna Helmer at a time of 3 hours and 9 minutes.

Congratulation to all runners!

