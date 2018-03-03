Thousands take part in the 21st Annual Myrtle Beach Marathon

Horry County Police were called to Ocean Bay Middle School after a group of students on the school bus were reportedly making jokes about “shooting up the school," having guns and bombs in a locker, and joining ISIS, according to an Horry County Police report.More >>
Horry County Police were called to Ocean Bay Middle School after a group of students on the school bus were reportedly making jokes about “shooting up the school," having guns and bombs in a locker, and joining ISIS, according to an Horry County Police report.More >>
On Saturday, Midway Fire Rescue officially retired Battalion Chief Josh Carney’s firefighter number 646, the first number ever retired in the stations 57-year history.More >>
On Saturday, Midway Fire Rescue officially retired Battalion Chief Josh Carney’s firefighter number 646, the first number ever retired in the stations 57-year history.More >>
Thousands from across the country took part in the 21st Annual Myrtle Beach Marathon. Though the sun was shining, the wind it was blowing and despite the mighty gusts over 4,000 runners came out to race, while thousands more came out for support. Runners of all ages took part in the marathon, some runners experienced and others running in their first ever race.More >>
Thousands from across the country took part in the 21st Annual Myrtle Beach Marathon. Though the sun was shining, the wind it was blowing and despite the mighty gusts over 4,000 runners came out to race, while thousands more came out for support. Runners of all ages took part in the marathon, some runners experienced and others running in their first ever race.More >>
The Florence Fire Department battled a house fire early Sunday morning, according to a press release. Crews responded to the 500 block of Marion Street around 1:30 Sunday morning.More >>
The Florence Fire Department battled a house fire early Sunday morning, according to a press release. Crews responded to the 500 block of Marion Street around 1:30 Sunday morning.More >>
One person has been arrested after two people were stabbed Sunday night in Darlington, according to a release from Lt. Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
One person has been arrested after two people were stabbed Sunday night in Darlington, according to a release from Lt. Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
The shooting happened Friday after the suspect's parents picked him up from the hospital he was taken to after exhibiting erratic behavior and brought him to his dorm to pack up for spring break.More >>
The shooting happened Friday after the suspect's parents picked him up from the hospital he was taken to after exhibiting erratic behavior and brought him to his dorm to pack up for spring break.More >>
The man’s attorney says his client “maintain his innocence” and the 17-year-old alleged victim is lying.More >>
The man’s attorney says his client “maintain his innocence” and the 17-year-old alleged victim is lying.More >>
A nurse who found a photo of hangman's noose taped to her locker at a Hawaii hospital has been awarded a $3.8 million payout.More >>
A nurse who found a photo of hangman's noose taped to her locker at a Hawaii hospital has been awarded a $3.8 million payout.More >>
The dog’s owners hope to warn others about how quickly a dog can suffocate in a chip bag and how often it happens.More >>
The dog’s owners hope to warn others about how quickly a dog can suffocate in a chip bag and how often it happens.More >>
Former NASCAR Truck Series driver and Mobile native Rick Crawford was arrested during an undercover sting where he attempted to set up a time to have sex with a 12-year-old girl.More >>
Former NASCAR Truck Series driver and Mobile native Rick Crawford was arrested during an undercover sting where he attempted to set up a time to have sex with a 12-year-old girl.More >>
The girl’s family says the mirror wasn’t secured, and they want to know why.More >>
The girl’s family says the mirror wasn’t secured, and they want to know why.More >>
Rochelle Moraes said someone in a maroon SUV drove up, unprovoked, and opened fire on her vehicle with her boyfriend and 6-year-old stepson inside.More >>
Rochelle Moraes said someone in a maroon SUV drove up, unprovoked, and opened fire on her vehicle with her boyfriend and 6-year-old stepson inside.More >>
The grandmother of a girl involved in an area school brawl is talking about pulling her out of school completely unless she sees some serious changes.More >>
The grandmother of a girl involved in an area school brawl is talking about pulling her out of school completely unless she sees some serious changes.More >>
After a woman found the girl’s latest letter, the 11-year-old will get to connect with her father in a new way – by taking horse riding lessons, her father’s favorite activity.More >>
After a woman found the girl’s latest letter, the 11-year-old will get to connect with her father in a new way – by taking horse riding lessons, her father’s favorite activity.More >>