FIRST ALERT: Windy, chilly and possibly frosty mornings ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The windy weather continues this weekend as cooler weather returns.

Tonight the winds remain breezy near 15 MPH to 20 MPH. This makes for wind chill being a factor Sunday morning in the mid to low 30s. The feels like temperatures could even reach into the upper 20s in areas west of I-95.

We're still breezy Sunday, but the wind won't be as gusty as we've seen. Temperatures remain chilly with patchy frost for the morning and another round of 50s by the afternoon.

The winds subside overnight Sunday into Monday, which combined with the colder temperatures will create a better chance for frost Monday morning.

Warmer weather slowly returns early next week with the middle to upper 60s by mid-week. Expect some showers by Tuesday evening.

